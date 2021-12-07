HS bowling: Lima Sr. tops Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Lima Sr. bowlers swept Lincolnview at 20th Century Lanes on Monday, with the Spartans posting a 2290-2082 win and the Lady Spartans recording a 1912-1758 victory.

James Reinhart led the Lancers with a 192-136-328 series, followed by Conner Baldauf (189-122-311), Preston Bugh (127-151-278), Alex Wyatt (132-104-236) and Evan Bowersock (106-126-232).

Lima Sr.’s Richard Lee led all bowlers with a 183-153-336 series.

Katrina Behrens led the Lady Lancers with a 153-137-290 series, followed by Melody Gorman (121-223-244), Leigha Bendele (123-118-241), Lily Price (95-124-219) and Zoey Tracy (105-98-203).

Tatum Twining of Lima Sr. rolled a match high 197-172-369.