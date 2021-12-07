Monday night hoops…

Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher drives to the basket for two points during Monday night’s game against New Bremen. Bollenbacher scored 22 points but New Bremen handed the Lady Lancers their first loss of the season, 63-52. Zadria King had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Lincolnview while Makayla Jackman finished with nine assists. Kaylee Freund and Chloe Bornhorst each scored 16 for New Bremen. Lincolnview (4-1) will return to action tonight at Elida. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young