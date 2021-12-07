Random Thoughts: hoops and football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around high school basketball, the MAC and state championship games, college football and the College Football Playoff.

Basketball

Just like football, it’s nice to see crowds back at basketball games.

The season is officially underway for all teams in Van Wert County. Best of luck to each one of them.

Home cooking

Van Wert’s first four boys basketball games are on the road this season but after that, seven of the next eight are at home, including five straight.

This team will be fun to watch as the season goes along.

MAC

I thought two of the three MAC teams playing in Canton on Saturday would come back with state championships.

I was right but I was off on one of the teams. Coldwater was the pick to repeat at Division VI state champions but the Cavaliers lost to Carey.

Versailles won the Division V state title by snapping Kirtland’s 55-game winning streak and Marion Local easily topped Newark Catholic to win the Division VII championship.

Best game

In my mind, the best state championship game this past weekend was the Division IV game between Clinton-Massie and Youngstown Ursuline.

Ursuline was up 28-7 more than halfway through the third quarter but Clinton Massie scored the next 22 points, including a touchdown and game winning two point conversion with just 45 seconds left in the game.

Not bad for a team that runs the old wishbone offense.

It was the second straight year the Division IV championship game went right down to the wire. Of course, last year’s game was a bit more exciting, with Van Wert winning 31-28 with nine seconds left.

Playoff

Like many people, I would have preferred to see Cincinnati and Michigan meet up in the College Football Playoff. The only way that happens now is if they each win their semifinal game.

I won’t be shocked if Michigan upsets Georgia, but I’m not so sure about Cincinnati beating Alabama.

Alabama

Why do I have the feeling Alabama is going to win the national championship again this year?

This is a team that was dead in the water, down 10-0 in the fourth quarter to Auburn then came back to win in four overtimes before beating Georgia in the SEC championship game.

If Auburn hangs on to win, Alabama is out of the playoff. Now, the Crimson Tide could win the whole thing again.

Rose Bowl

It’s hard to complain about Ohio State being in the Rose Bowl. It’s a nice consolation prize to the season.

Having said that, the Buckeyes had better be ready for a very physical Utah team.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.