4 soloists named for Messiah; show set for Sunday

Soloists for Handel’s Messiah at First United Methodist Church will be (clockwise from top left) Kelsi Kosin, Kimberly Buczek, Jon Truitt and Rory Wallace. Photos submitted

VW independent and submitted information

Van Wert Live and The Van Wert County Foundation have announced the upcoming performance of Handel’s Messiah at First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 12.

The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and admission is free, but in keeping with tradition with Handel’s original performance, a free-will offering will be received with proceeds given to local food banks.

This biennial Van Wert tradition dates to pre-World War II days. A performance was scheduled for 2020 but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With support from the Saltzgaber Music Fund of The Van Wert County Foundation, First United Methodist Church has hosted regular performances with its most recent resurrection in 1992. Paul Hoverman, First United Methodist Chancel Choir Director will be conducting his 14th Messiah performance.

The Van Wert Area Messiah Chorus is comprised of nearly 70 volunteer singers from Van Wert County, Delphos, Lima, Columbus, Fremont, Indiana, and Woodburn, Indiana. They have been rehearsing each Sunday since November 7. A professional 15-piece chamber orchestra of musicians from throughout Ohio will accompany the performance along with harpsichord and pipe organ.

Soprano soloist will be Kelci Kosin from Chicago. Ms. Kosin holds a Doctor of Arts in voice performance with a secondary area of emphasis in musical theatre studies from Ball State University. She currently serves as the academic advisor for music at Columbia College Chicago and previously served as academic advisor and adjunct voice faculty for the School of Music at Ball State University. She also taught as adjunct voice faculty at Indiana Wesleyan University. A frequent performer of song, opera, and musical theatre, her performance credits are vast.

Mezzo-soprano, Kimberly Buczek currently lives in Cincinnati. She is an active soloist and music educator in the Cincinnati/Dayton area. She studied vocal performance and received her Doctorate and Master’s Degrees from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music (CCM) and her Bachelor’s Degree from Ithaca College. Dr. Buczek currently teaches voice in the Commercial Music Production and Music Education programs at CCM. She also teaches music history at Cincinnati State. She has also served as Adjunct Instructor of Voice at Wright State University and Wittenberg University.

Tenor, Rory Wallace lives in Muncie, Indiana and has been praised for his natural stage presence, clear diction, and exceptional musicianship. He enjoys producing and performing in his own recitals in Washington D.C, United States, Port of Spain, and Arima, Trinidad and Tobago. Rory holds his Doctor of Arts degree from Ball State University and is a Student Success Specialist with Online and Strategic Learning at Ball State University.

Baritone, Jon Truitt also lives in Muncie, Indiana. Dr. Truitt is the associate director for academic affairs in the School of Music at Ball State University in addition to being director or opera and associate professor of voice. He has established a national presence as a stage director and operatic baritone in the United States, having directed over 30 professional productions alongside more than 30 in academia.

All are invited to this Christmas performance of Handel’s Messiah in the stately and beautifully decorated sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, across from Fountain Park. The church has public entrances on Central Avenue and Jefferson Street and has elevator access for those with needs.

Messiah Orchestra

Violin I: Michael Houff (Concert Master), Cecelia Johnson, Michael Sieberg Violin II: Sara Longbrake, Bethany Maltinsky

Viola: Carmen Granger, Maureen Case

Cello: Alan Smith

Bass: Rod Sroufe

Oboe: Joe Basil, Crystal Gillaspy

Bassoon: Susan Brubaker

Trumpet: Eric Rodriguez, Tim Hoverman

Timpani: Robert Sloan

Harpsichord: Annette Hoverman

Organ: Scott Turner

Messiah Chorus Members

Soprano: Karen Baldau, Sheila Chilcote-Collin, Olivia Co, Rachael Dettro, Mary Ann Falk, Deb Germann, Danille Hancock, Arlene Hurless, Rhonda Johnson, Mia Keirns, Claire Keysor, Paula LaRue, Bethany Martinez, Elizabeth Runyon, Denise Scheiderer, Sue Steinen, LeAnn Stoller, and Elisha Wey.

Alto: Ann Marie Alderman, Martha Balyeat, Linda Baum, Kristen Brenneman, Ruth Brickner, Beth Conn, Ann Cox, Dee Densel, Mary Fallis, Mandy Fifer, Carol Gehres, Rachel Gehrlich, Sarah Hostetler, Shirley Jarvis, Leah Keysor, Julie Lang, Jodie Lichtenberger, Jane Oechsle, Kay Okuley, Beverlee Profit, Serena Renner, Kristin Savage, Luanne Watson, Kathy Welker, Kristina Welker, Gloria Wendel, and Jody Wilson.

Tenor: Matt Alessandrini, Seth Baker, Jim Covey, Joe Falk, Dewey Fuerst, John Gamble, Christopher G. Golliver, Roger Okuley, Rod Stoller, Jonathan Wey, and Jake Wilder.

Bass: Warren Bowery, Terry Fox, Michael Germann, Jacob Hoverman, Eric Hurless, Mel Hurless, Chad Williams, Brent Jones, Sam Lang, Adam Ries, Ronald Shell, and Larry Taylor.

Support personnel

Sound: Ron Allison video: Dave Thompson; harpsichord tuner: Michael Coplin; rehearsal pianists: Scott Turner, Gloria Wendel.