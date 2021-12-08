Council to vote on temporary ’22 budget

Van Wert independent news

Van Wert City Council is expected to approve a temporary 2022 budget during Monday’s regular meeting.

The proposed appropriations will cover the first three months of the year while city officials and council members continue to work on a permanent budget for 2022.

City Council held a “council of the whole” meeting last month to discuss the temporary budget and it was read for the second time at the regular meeting. The third and final reading during Monday meeting will put it into effect.

According to City Auditor Martha Balyeat, the proposed general fund budget totals approximately $7.6 million. This year’s budget included a total of $7.4 million in appropriations, but actual general fund spending was at $5.7 million as of mid-November.

Van Wert City Council’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.