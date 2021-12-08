Girls hoops: Van Wert, Lincolnview fall

Van Wert independent sports

Spencerville 42 Van Wert 41

SPENCERVILLE — Despite 15 points by Kyra Welch and 12 by Sofi Houg, Van Wert came up just short, falling to Spencerville 42-41 on Tuesday night.

The Bearcats led 12-9 after one quarter, with five of Van Wert’s points coming from Carlee Young. Spencerville extended the lead to 21-14 at halftime but the Cougars fought back and tied the game 29-29 after three quarters, with Houg, Welch and Young combining for all 15 of Van Wert’s points in the period. Young finished the game with nine points.

Kirsten Wurst led Spencerville with 13 points and Gabi Croft had 10.

Both teams are back in action Thursday. Van Wert (1-3) will host Celina and Spencerville (4-1) will host Crestview.

Elida 60 Lincolnview 58

ELIDA — Lincolnview led Elida 50-42 at the end of three quarters, but the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Lancers 18-8 in the final period to claim a 60-58 win on Tuesday.

Lincolnview led 15-11 after the first quarter and 36-31 at halftime.

Kendall Bollenbacher had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Makayla Jackman finished with 16 points and seven assists. Ashlyn Price hit double digits with 11 points and Zadria King chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds.

Elida’s Addysin Freeman led all scorers with 22 and had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Elli Mitchell had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Bella Lopez finished with 13 points.

Lincolnview (4-2) will host Leipsic on Thursday.