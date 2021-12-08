VWHS sets mid-term examination schedule

VW independent and submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced the schedule for mid-term exams, scheduled for Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21.

All students are required to take an examination unless a course does not offer one or students were granted permission to exempt an exam through the Renaissance program. Students who do not show up for exams will receive a “0” and fail the entire course for the semester, even if their percent is equivalent to a passing grade.

Students who are absent for an examination must follow all Van Wert High School attendance policies and procedures. All make-up exams will occur according to Van Wert High School attendance policies and procedures.

The schedule for exams is as follows:

Monday, December 20

First exam session, 8-9:20 a.m., for first period classes

Second exam session, 9:30-10:50 a.m., for second period classes

Open lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.

Third exam session, 11:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m., for third period classes

Fourth exam session, 1:20-2:40 p.m., for fourth period classes

Staff team time, 2:40-3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21