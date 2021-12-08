Xmas Concert Monday

The Van Wert Middle School and High School Vocal Music departments will present their Christmas Choir Concerts at 7 p.m. Monday, December 13, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The middle school concert will begin at 7 p.m. and students will perform songs such as "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "O Tannenbaum," and "African Noel." The high school concert will start at 8:15 p.m. featuring the Freshmen Choir, Sophomore Women's Chorus, Select Choir, and Concert Choir. Pieces such as "Heleluyan," "Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer," and "Silent Night" will be performed. The concert is free and open to the public.