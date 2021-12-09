2 people sentenced, 4 others appear for court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man convicted of drug crimes was one of two people sentenced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Sonny Metzger, 47, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a fourth degree felony charge of corrupting another with drugs, and 12 months on a charge of marijuana trafficking, a fifth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, 30 months, and Metzger was given credit for 331 days already served. In addition, he was ordered to pay court costs.

In an unrelated case, Anthony Oliver, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced 120 days in jail for violating probation by failing to report to the probation office on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield gave Oliver credit for 12 days already served in the county jail.

Three people were arraigned on various charges this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Tyler Roth, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to felonious assault, a second degree felony. Bond was set at $500,000 cash or commercial surety, with special conditions of no contact with the alleged victim and not be at 200 North Franklin St., Van Wert. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 5.

Crystal Robison, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with victim. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 22.

Troy Miller, 58, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a third degree felony, and no operators license, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond with the condition of not driving any vehicle. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. January 5.

Two other hearings for the same person were held this past week in Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Story, 42, of Van Wert, initially admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug test. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing set for 9 a.m. December 8. At that hearing, he was released on a surety bond and placed on electronic house arrest, with a trial date to be determined at a future time.