2021 Pigskin Pick’Em: the final tally

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Pigskin Pick’Em didn’t exactly end in a blaze of glory for yours truly.

I was just 3-4 picking state championship games, the first and only time all season (regular season and postseason) that I was under .500 for the week.

My correct picks were Lakewood St. Edward in Division I, Chardon in Division III and Marion Local in Division IV.

I was incorrect in Division II (Winton Woods over Akron Hoban), Division IV (Clinton-Massie over Youngstown Ursuline), Division V (Versailles over Kirtland) and Division VI, Carey over Coldwater.

Clinton-Massie’s win turned out to be a thriller as the Falcons rallied from a three touchdown deficit and I must admit, I underestimated Carey.

My playoff record was 45-16 (73.7 percent) and my overall record for the year was 231-52, or 81.6 percent, not bad, all things considered.

Pigskin Pick’Em will be back in August of 2022. If there are enough people willing to play along, I’ll go head-to-head with a different guest selector each week during the regular season. Guest selectors were last featured in 2019.