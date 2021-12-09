Jan R. Dunlap

Jan R. Dunlap, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 07, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on August 11, 1940, in Wetzel, and was a 1958 graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School. Jan married the love of his life, Cindy D. Boroff, August 9, 1969. She passed away on February 24, 2002.

He retired from Eaton Corporations in 2002 after 30 years. He was a member of the Van Wert Historical Society and Van Wert Railroad Heritage. Jan served on the board of directors of the Wassenberg Art Center for many years and was instrumental in running the Road Sirs Car Club.

Jan’ was best known for his true passion, photography. What started as photographing for the high school yearbook turned into a long and fulfilling career. With a great eye for detail, he spent many years on the sidelines capturing students memories during various sporting events. He also shot team photos, school portraits and weddings. From NASCAR and IndyCar to Sprint Car and dirt tracks, photographing motorsports was his favorite.

Surviving are his sons Timothy (Sonya “Sunny” McDowell) Dunlap of Convoy, and Thomas (Rory Pate) of Fort Wayne; sister, Glenna Murphy of Van Wert, as well as two grandchildren, Henry and Halley Dunlap.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother, Velma Dunlap McGrew.

A celebration of Jan’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

