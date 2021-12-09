Ohio Legislature approves sports betting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Pending Governor Mike DeWine’s signature, betting on collegiate and professional sports will become completely legal in Ohio.

Sports betting locations like this one at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas will become legal in Ohio. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

After three years of failed attempts, changes made to House Bill 29 were approved by the Ohio Legislature Wednesday afternoon, 72-12 in the Ohio House and 31-1 in the Senate. DeWine is expected to sign the bill in the near future.

The legislation requires the state to begin issuing sports betting licenses by April 1, 2022, and it requires sports betting to be up and running no later than January 1, 2023. The measure includes a mix of brick-and-mortar locations such as Ohio’s casinos and racinos, kiosks in certain bars and restaurants, and via online and mobile options.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission will oversee and regulate the new industry. State lawmakers previously argued over which agency would be in charge of sports betting – the Casino Control Commission or the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The minimum age to place bets in Ohio was set at 21 years of age.

Supporters of the bill noted the state will retain betting proceeds that currently go to neighboring states or offshore operations. 10 percent of revenues will be taxed, with that money going toward schools and problem gambling programs.

The neighboring states of Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia already offer sports gambling.