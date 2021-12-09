YMCA tournament winners…

The Van Wert County YMCA hosted its 6th annual Black Friday Youth Basketball Tournament. Fourth, fifth and sixth grade divisions competed for a chance to become the 2021 champions as well as winning a team trophy donated by Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service. Each player on the winning team received a free basketball donated by Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy. Teams traveled from all over Northwest Ohio to make the tournament a success. The sixth grade team from Coldwater, the fifth grade team from Fort Wayne Carroll, and the fourth grade team from Coldwater were the winners of the tournament. Photo submitted