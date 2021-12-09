The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

YMCA tournament winners…

The Van Wert County YMCA hosted its 6th annual Black Friday Youth Basketball Tournament. Fourth, fifth and sixth grade divisions competed for a chance to become the 2021 champions as well as winning a team trophy donated by Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service. Each player on the winning team received a free basketball donated by Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy. Teams traveled from all over Northwest Ohio to make the tournament a success. The sixth grade team from Coldwater, the fifth grade team from Fort Wayne Carroll, and the fourth grade team from Coldwater were the winners of the tournament. Photo submitted

