YWCA gets help in fight against violence

VW independent and submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will receive a $25,000 grant as part a plan to distribute more than $3.6 million to reduce violence against women in Ohio.

Administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Including the YWCA, 143 grants were awarded to 101 local agencies in 46 counties.

“This funding is critical to prevent or reduce crime and violence against women, while meeting the needs of survivors using a community-coordinated approach,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

OCJS administered two competitive grant processes for the federal fiscal year 2021 VAWA grant program. One process solicited grant proposals from victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecutors, and courts throughout Ohio. A second process was tailored specifically for community-based, culturally specific victim service applicants.

“These grants help develop effective responses to violence against women through activities that include direct services, crisis intervention, transitional housing, legal assistance to victims, court improvement, and training for law enforcement and courts,” OCJS Executive Director Karhlton Moore said.

VAWA funds also enhance the capacity of local communities to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services in cases involving violent crimes against women.