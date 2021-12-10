Health Dept. reports 5 more COVID deaths

VW independent news and submitted information

Five more Van Wert County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 89, according to figures released on Thursday by the Van Wert County General Health District.

Four of the victims ranged in age from 70-79 and the remaining one was between 60-69 years of age.

The health department also reported an increase of 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, December 2, 2021 for a total of 4,436 confirmed cases. There are currently 10 known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 13,509 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, December 16, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR Room (behind the fair office) from 2-5 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine or booster should bring photo identification and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.