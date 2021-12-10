Hit TV show finalist Girl Named Tom coming to Van Wert

Girl Named Tom – Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty – will sing at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, January 30. The three are in the finals of NBC’s singing competition The Voice. The winner will be announced Tuesday night. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

The hit NBC television show The Voice will crown its Season 21 vocal champion Tuesday, December 14, and an acoustic pop trio with northwest Ohio roots, Girl Named Tom, is one step away from being declared the winner.

The three siblings cracked the top five acts this past Tuesday night during the NBC singing competition. Girl Named Tom is the first trio to make it to the finals in the history of the show and hails from Pettisville.

Van Wert Live has announced that Girl Named Tom, made up of Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty, presented by the Kenn-Feld Group, will be performing live at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now to Van Wert Live members. General sales will begin Friday, December 24.

Small town siblings with a wide world-view, Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a society divided. Bekah’s soulful voice mixed with the unique timbres of her brothers makes for an exquisite unity of three distinct parts. Their rural Midwestern roots tend to come through everything they do, with classical training and pop-leaning ears also evident in their sound. GNT performs anything from country tunes to beatbox pop to a cappella folk/hymn-singing.

With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty became instant favorites on Season 21 of NBC’s The Voice. Their Van Wert performance will feature a mix of original songs and the acoustic pop, country, and folk covers that have captured the hearts — and votes — of viewers across the country.

Annual sponsors making live entertainment happen in Van Wert are Central Insurance, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

VWLive event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the box office, by phone 419.238.6722 or in-person from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 12-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 S., Van Wert.