Ickes to Bluffton

Van Wert High School senior Mariana Ickes recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and volleyball career with Bluffton University. The daughter of Ryan and Issa Ickes, she has participated in volleyball since seventh grade, earning three varsity letters during her high school career and being named team captain of the 2021 team. She was voted to play in the District 8 All-Star match, and she earned a Scholar Athlete award all four years. Mariana also participated in track for two years, earning a varsity letter both seasons. Ickes is currently on the 4.0 honor roll and recently earned an Academic Award for her junior year. She has also earned a Renaissance card all four years and is a two-year recipient of the Good Attitude Luncheon. She participates in the Van Wert High School CEO Program. Photo submitted