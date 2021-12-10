Jimmy Wallace

Jimmy Wallace, 63, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on March 25, 1958, in Van Wert, the son of Claron Wallace, who preceded him in death, and Mae (Boroff) Wallace who survives in Van Wert. He married the former Faith Loraine Pangle June 15, 1995, and she survives.

Other family members include his son, Todd (Lisa) Wallace of Van Wert; bonus children, Jessica (Dan) Dugger of Van Wert and Michael (Emily) Bigham of Van Wert; a brother, Jerry Wallace of Van Wert; a sister, Patty Wilson of Van Wert; four grandchildren; eleven bonus grandchildren; three bonus great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Jimmy was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wallace; bonus son, Thor David Friemoth; bonus grandson, Logan Bigham and brother-in-law, Estil Wilson;..

Jimmy was a lifelong truck driver and drove the last 26 years for Hy-Line North America. He adored Faith’s and his family’s pet Gizmo. He loved gambling on the football board and Turn Three at the Van Wert County Fair. He enjoyed country concerts and Ohio State University football.

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor David Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hoaglin Township. Calling hours will be held from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, December 11, and two hours prior to the service on Sunday.

