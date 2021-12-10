Joan Springer

Joan Springer, 87, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away Thursday evening, December 9, 2021, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur, surrounded by her children.

Joan Springer

She was born on August 11, 1934, in Van Wert to the Louis G. and Mabel J. (Dempsey) Stetler, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Donald Wayne Slusher and he preceded her in death September 8, 2001. Following his death, she was united in marriage to Cloyce M. Springer and he preceded her in death in 2003.

Joan was employed as a sales representative for Wrenco and also managed the Elk Lodge in Decatur for 8 years.

She is survived by her twelve children, Bruce Wayne (Laura) Slusher of Swanton, Christi Lynn Brecht of Decatur, James Lee Slusher of Decatur, Donald Anthony “Tony” Slusher of Decatur, Mark Eugene (Norma) Slusher of Wren, Beth Ann (Mike) Marchek of Wren, Michael David Slusher of Decatur, Michele Diane Painter of Willshire, Ronald Joseph (Monday) Slusher of Wren, Neil Andrew (Tina) Slusher of Decatur, Gregory Christian (Amber) Slusher of Rockford, and Timothy Grant (Jennifer) Slusher of Van Wert; 21 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard and Robert Stetler (in 1927), Ronald and Donald Stetler (in 1936).

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, December 13, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur. The family will receive friends from 12-5 p.m. Sunday, December 12, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Preferred memorials: Wren Community Chest.

To sign the guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com.