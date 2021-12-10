Lions Club donation…

The Venedocia Lions Club has donated $1,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. Shown presenting the check to Humane Society Capital Campaign Chairperson Michelle White is sausage trailer committee member Robert Harter and Lions Club secretary Jerry Koenig. Construction has begun on a new animal shelter/adoption center on Fox Road in Van Wert, with the move to the new facility scheduled for next spring. Donations can still be made by contacting Michelle White at michwhite66@gmail.com. Photo submitted