VW independent girls basketball recap

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 49 Celina 32

Van Wert raced out to a 20-7 first quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 49-32 home win over Celina on Thursday.

Sofi Houg had the hot hand in the first quarter, scoring 11 of her game high 21 points in the period, including a pair of triples. The lead was 32-11 at halftime, with Houg and Kyra Welch each scoring four points in the second quarter and the Cougars enjoyed a 41-25 lead entering the final quarter.

Welch finished with 13 points and Taylor Klingshirn led Celina (0-4, 0-2 WBL) with 14.

Van Wert (2-3, 1-1 WBL) will play at Coldwater on Saturday.

Leipsic 61 Lincolnview 51

A long second half scoring drought proved to be costly for Lincolnview, as the Lady Lancers lost 61-51 Thursday night.

It was the third consecutive loss for Lincolnview (4-3, 1-1 NWC).

Ashlyn Price tied the game 41-41 with 4:15 left in the third quarter, but Lincolnview didn’t hit another basket until Emerson Walker’s layup with 4:25 left in the final period. In between, the Vikings seized control of the game with a 10-0 run.

Lincolnview’s only other field goal of the second half was a trey by Addysen Stevens with 2:14 left in the game. As a team, the hosts shot 16-of-54 (30 percent) from the floor and 16-of-21 (76 percent) from the foul line

The Lady Lancers led 18-14 after the first quarter but trailed 33-32 at halftime, with Kendall Bollenbacher converting a pair of foul shots with 1.3 seconds left in the second quarter. Lincolnview led twice in the third quarter, 36-35 on two more free throws by Bollenbacher and 39-37 on two foul shots by Zadria King.

Walker led Lincolnview with 12 points while Bollenbacher finished with 11 and King 10.

Leipsic’s Whitney Langhals led all scorers with 18 points and Abby Haselman added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Marisa Hermiller had 10 rebounds and Leipsic finished with a commanding 36-23 advantage on the boards.

Linconlview will play at Lima Central Catholic next Thursday.

Crestview 50 Spencerville 43

SPENCERVILLE — Cali Gregory scored 24 points and Crestview remained undefeated (6-0, 2-0 NWC) with a 50-43 win at Spencerville on Thursday.

The win wasn’t an easy one, as the Lady Knights had to shake off a slow start. Crestview trailed 11=7 after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime. Crestview trailed by two after three quarters, 33-31, then the Lady Knights outscored the hosts 19-10 in the final period to secure the win.

Ellie Kline added eight points for Crestview and Myia Etzler finished with seven points and 13 rebounds. Laci McCoy pulled down 10 rebounds.

Crestview will host Fort Jennings on Monday.