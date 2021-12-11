Crestview school board to meet on Monday

Van Wert independent news

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 13, in the multipurpose room, 531 East Tully St.

Among the agenda items: board member reports on the November Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference, a proposed schedule of Board of Education meetings for 2022 and contracts for non-bargaining units.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.