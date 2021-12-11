Knights beat Spencerville in NWC opener

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview rallied from three down in the fourth quarter to defeat previously undefeated Spencerville 46-44 in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams on Friday night.

Trailing 40-38, a left corner trey by Nathan Lichtle gave the Knights a 41-40 lead with 5:30 left in the game, then Gavin Etzler connected from the same spot a minute later to put Crestview ahead 44-40, but Spencerville’s Josh Henline drilled a triple to make it a one point game, 44-43. A steal and layup by Rontae Jackson with 3:15 left sealed the win.

Jackson led all scorers with 14 points, including eight in the second quarter. Carson Hunter added 11 points and Etzler finished with 10. Lichtle had nine points, all on treys.

Crestview led 17-12 after one quarter and 27-23 at halftime. Spencerville turned the tables in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 15-8 to take a 38-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Henline, Tyler Koenig and Eli Harter each scored 10 for Spencerville (3-1, 0-1 NWC).

The Bearcats will play at Ottoville tonight and Crestview (3-1, 1-0 NWC) will travel to Fort Jennings on Tuesday.