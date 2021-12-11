Leipsic rallies past Lincolnview 57-52

Van Wert independent sports

LEIPSIC — Lincolnview had a two point lead entering the fourth quarter of Friday’s Northwest Conference opener against Leipsic, but the Vikings outscored the Lancers 19-12 in the final period to claim a 57-52 win.

Lincolnview’s Garrett Richardson brings the ball into the forecourt during Friday’s game against Leipsic. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Lincolnview led 40-38 when Mason Brandt hit a trey that put the Vikings in front 41-40. Back-to-back baskets by Cole Binkley and Garrett Richardson gave the Lancers a 44-41 advantage but it was short lived as Paul Maag drained a triple to tie the game.

Avery Slusher’s three pointer put Lincolnview ahead 47-44, but Brandt hammered home a dunk to pull Leipsic to within one, 47-46 midway through the fourth quarter. From there, the Vikings went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead 54-49. A trey by Landon Price made it 54-52 but Mason Brandt secured the win for Leipsic by hitting three foul shots down the stretch.

Brandt finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Maag added 20 points for the Vikings.

Leipsic (2-1, 1-0 NWC) led 16-12 after the first quarter and the game was tied 37-37 at halftime. Garrett Richardson hit a pair of triples in the second quarter and Daegan Hatfield added seven points.

After combining for 46 points in the second period, both teams struggled to score in the third quarter, with Lincolnview’s only basket coming on a trey by Binkley and Leipsic’s lone point coming on a foul shot by Trent Siefker.

Richardson led Leipsic with 12 points while Hatfield and Binkley each had 11. Hatfield also finished with 10 rebounds.

The two teams were nearly even shooting the ball. Leipsic was 21-of-50 from the floor while Lincolnview was 20-of-55. The difference was the foul line, where the Vikings went 10-of-18, compared to 3-of-6 for the Lancers.

Lincolnview (1-1, 0-1 NWC) will host Wayne Trace tonight.

Scoring summary

Vikings 16 21 1 19 – 57

Lancers 12 25 3 12 – 52

Leipsic: Mason Brandt 10-3-25; Blake Liffick 1-2-4; Quin Schroeder 0-1-1; Trent Siefker 1-0-3; Paul Maag 8-1-20; Fabian Pena 0-2-2; Estevan Carillo 1-0-2

Lincolnview: Avery Slusher 1-0-3; Garrett Richardson 4-2-12; Carson Fox 2-0-5; Landon Price 2-0-6; Daegan Hatfield 5-1-11; Cole Binkley 4-0-11; Ethan Crow 2-0-4

JV Leipsic 36-18