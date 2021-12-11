Louis Fuerst

Louis Fuerst, 65, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s. He was born on May 6, 1956, to Norbert and Betty (Klaus) Fuerst. They both preceded him in death.

Louis is survived by his two sons, John (Heather) Fuerst of Ohio City and Joseph L. (Maranda) Fuerst of Van Wert; a daughter, Jamie (Anthony Rowe) Fuerst of Van Wert; two brothers, Gordon (Helen) Fuerst and Roger Fuerst both of Delphos; three sisters, Judith (James) Looser of Ottoville, Constance ( Mark) Buettner of Elida, and Elaine (Darren) Abram of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Carole Fuerst of Minster; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dennis and Richard Fuerst; and a sister, Denise Fuerst.

Louis attended Delphos St. Johns. He was employed at New Delphos Manufacturing and Fruehauf Corporations. Louis had many hobbies – he loved antiques and going to flea markets. He had a coin collection and Dr. Pepper collection. Louis loved, lived, and preached A.A., where he was known as “Big Book Louie”. He also liked learning about family history but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids and going out to watch their sporting events. Louis was always there to lend a helping hand to others.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 13, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Visitation will be held on 2-8 p.m. Sunday, December 12, and 11 a.m. until time of funeral services on Monday.

Preferred memorials: to the family.