Donald C. Vonderau

Donald C. Vonderau, 84, of Convoy, passed away Friday afternoon, December 10, 2021, at Mercy Health Center in Lima, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Donald Vonderau

He was born August 16, 1937 in New Haven, Indiana to Arthur H. Vonderau and Kathryn “Kay” (Dustman) Vonderau and they both preceded him in death. He married the former Martha “Jody” Mohr January 11, 1959.

He retired from International Harvester and had his own business, Vonderau Construction, which he would still do. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was a member of the Convoy Fox Hunter’s Club, Navy Club in New Haven, Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, and he had served on the Convoy Fire & EMS Department when he was younger.

Don will be know for building many homes around Convoy and Van Wert. He was always one of the first to help out when someone needed it. He enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, playing Euchre, Skip-Bo and going to the lake, but his true joy came from being with his grandsons.

Surving are his sons Donald “Patrick” (Dorina) Vonderau of Fort Wayne and Chris Vonderau (Suzy Ruttan) of Convoy; his daughters, Kathy Vonderau of Van Wert and Lynnet (Michael) Braun of New Haven; grandchildren, Shane Robenalt of Van Wert and Taylor Robenalt of Hilliard; a brother, Lonnie “Butch” Vonderau of New Haven, and sisters-in-law, Lorna Mohr of Ferdale, Michigan and Patty (Lowell) Etzler of Greenwich, Ohio.

There will be a public graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, December 17, at Convoy I. O. O. F. Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Murphy officiating. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fox Hunter’s Club, Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Fire Department.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.