Marilynn J. (Foust) McCracken

Marilynn J. (Foust) McCracken, 100, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Vancrest of Delphos, four days prior to her 101st birthday.

She was born on December 13, 1920, in Convoy, Ohio, the daughter of James Elmer and Helen (Welch) Foust, who both preceded her in death. She married William David McCracken January 20, 1939, and he passed away on April 13, 2010. Together, they shared 71 years of marriage.

Marilynn worked as a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family-owned business, WD McCracken and Sons Plumbing and Electrical, where she helped to diagnose many problems over the phone to assist her husband.

Marilynn was a member of the Sugar and Spice Club, Sunrise Club, and Animal Protective League. She was a former Peony Festival “Flower in Full Bloom” representative and had been previously named “Homemaker of the Year”.

Marilynn enjoyed euchre, bingo, and travelling in her early years with Bill to Wisconsin and Arizona enjoying friends and family.

Having children later in life, Marilynn loved mentoring other young mothers in her community. Her love for the Lord reflected on her willingness to always make sure her family, friends and acquaintances were always taken care of. She was a very loving and giving mother, grandmother and friend to all walks of life.

Surviving are her children, Pamela (Mike) Whetstone, Kent (Kim) McCracken, James (Suzi) McCracken, Marylou (Tony) Smith, Sherri (Mike) Arn and Eric (Melody) McCracken; a daughter-in-law, Myrna McCracken; 29 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren, with one on the way; six great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mabel (Shutt) Etzler Foust; a son, David McCracken in 2006; a daughter, RoseAnne Spieles in 2020 and her husband, Ted, in 2019; a brother, Carl Marion Foust; sisters, Helen Ruth (Foust) Kimberlin, Sara Eloise (Foust) Rolsten and Olive Lorene (Foust) Oberlitner, and two grandchildren.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman, officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Mohr Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, December 18, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society, EverHeart Hospice or to the First United Methodist Church-Agape Fund.

