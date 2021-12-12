Robin Lyn (Dunlap) Kimmel

Robin Lyn (Dunlap) Kimmel, 65 years young, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, in the loving arms of her daughter and grandson, Amanda and Wyatt Boyd.

Robin Lyn Kimmel

Robin was born May 12, 1956, in Van Wert, the third child of four, to Robert and Betty Dunlap, who preceded her in death. Her surviving siblings include her big sister, Roxann Thompson-Robinson, sister and best friend Glenna Saum, and baby brother Glenn Alan Dunlap. Robin was married December 21, 1974, to lifelong partner Forrest Kimmel, who also survives.

She was a true military wife whose proficient packing skills served her five surviving children, Delta Kimmel of Van Buren Township, Michigan, Amanda Boyd (Anthony) of Fort Wayne, Benjamin Kimmel (Holly) of Grover Hill, Daniel Kimmel of Fort Wayne, and Cody Kimmel (Susann) of Fort Wayne, many times in their mobile life.

Robin was a strong willed, take-no-lip momma, whose loving spirit mustered up the best hugs and the sagest advice. She loved spending time with and lived for her grandchildren Elizabeth, Clayson, Jared, Destiny, Donovan, Wyatt, Lily, Mary, Ben and Jaxson, all surviving. Also left to miss her are her three fur-babies and 14 fur-grandbabies.

Robin was a follower of God and her gift of hospitality helped many get back on their feet in life.

Robin’s homecoming will be Tuesday, December 14, with calling hours from 1-3 p.m. at Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 2403 East Wallen Road in Fort Wayne, immediately followed by a celebration of life officiated by Shepherd Winston Pearson.

The family requests that all memorials be sent in care of Daniel Kimmel to 2403 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne.