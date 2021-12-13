Eva G. Braden

Eva G. Braden, 83, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday December 9, 2021, surrounded by the love of her daughters. She was born August 15, 1938 to Glen and Laura (Foote) Entrekin, who both preceded her in death.

Eva was employed for many years at the Van Wert County Hospital where she worked in finance. Eva attended St. Marks Lutheran Church of Van Wert and was also member of the Red Hats organization. Eva loved reading, exercising, taking care of her plants, and traveling. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. Above all, she loved her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Lora (Russell) Price of Van Wert and Rhonda (Ivan “Doc”) Aldred of Paulding; five grandchildren, Levi, Joshua, Ken, Emily, and Andrew, and one great-grandchild, Ramona.

In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her beloved son, Rusty Braden.

A celebration of life will take place at a date and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Marks Lutheran Church of Van Wert.

