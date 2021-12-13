Houg leads Van Wert past Coldwater

Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Sofi Houg scored 14 points to lead Van Wert to a 35-30 road win over Coldwater on Saturday.

Van Wert led 9-8 after the first period, but the second quarter was the difference, as the Cougars enjoyed a 13-6 scoring advantage, with Kyra Welch accounting for six of her 10 points in the quarter.

Van Wert led 22-14 at halftime and each team scored eight in the third quarter.

Coldwater’s Riley Rismiller led all scorers with 17 points.

The Cougars (3-3) will host Wayne Trace on Tuesday.