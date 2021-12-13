James R. Smith

James (Jim) R. Smith, 74, of Scott, joined Jesus Christ in heaven Saturday, December 11, 2021.

James was born in Van Wert, in 1947 to Monnie (Stone) Smith and Ronald McCoy Smith, who both preceded him in death. He was surrounded by his family as he slipped away to meet his beloved parents and daughter.

James Smith

Jim graduated in 1966 from Van Wert High school and was a very proud United States Army veteran having served in Korea. He left the service to become a public servant as a police officer in the City of Van Wert. He then moved on to driving semi trucks for the next 40 years, finally retiring at the age of 70 from Store & Haul In Van Wert.

On September 14, 1984, Jim married the love of his life Claire September 14, 1984, and together, they had a very crazy, fun life together. They spent many years camping, fishing and hunting, and just enjoying life together.

Jim had a daughter, Christina (Tina) Smith who left this world on March 24, 2017. She was his sweet little angel that grew up to be a great fishing buddy for him. He has a wonderful caring son and daughter-in-law, that has been his right hand in the past few months as Jim’s health deteriorated. He loved having fun fishing, and going boating with his son and family.

Jim is survived by his wife Claire L. (Rhodes) Smith; his son Ronald (Abby) Smith and his much cherished grandchildren Kristen, Elijah, and Lucas; mother-in-law, Alma (Pratt) Rhodes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jenny (Dean) Pruden, Manual (Julia) Rhodes, Julia Wagoner, Michael Rhodes, Rhonda (David) Topp, Steven Rhodes, and Benjamin Rhodes; his aunt Mary Everman, and aunt Joanna Stone, plus lots of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He will be missed by his cousin Charles (Mary Alice) Sanders whom he considered more as a brother. Jim will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends.

He lost his father-in law, Roger Rhodes, March 23, 2008.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow at Scott Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by combined honor guard of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.