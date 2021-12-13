Jerry W. Foust

Jerry Wayne “Pork” Foust, 73, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Van Wert, but grew up in Scott, on February 4, 1948, to Delmar and Mary Arlene (Sanderson) Foust, who both preceded him death. He was united in marriage to Marylin “Scarecrow” Burnett on May 13, 1977 and she survives in Venedocia.

Jerry Foust

Pork is survived by daughters, Julie (Tim) Rickard of Maiden, North Carolina, and Sarah (Jason) Kimmet of Venedocia; son, Andrew “Andy” (Monica Placke) Francis of Venedocia; grandchildren, Savanah, Jacob, and Olivia Rickard; Austin, Dawson, and Makenna Kimmet; Alexandria, Alanna, and Aaron Francis; and Haylie Placke; great-grandchildren, Sophia Butler and Colby McGinnis; brother, Cecil Foust, sisters, Rosemary Todd and Cheryll Miller, and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jean Foust.

Pork was a graduate of Blue Creek High School, now Wayne Trace, Class of 1966. He then went on to join the United States Army. He completed his basic training in Georgia, later stationed at Fort Eustis in Virginia, and then headed to Germany to serve during the Vietnam War. He was a part of the 714th Transportation Battalion and was a train engineer from 1968-1970, running steam, diesel and electric locomotives. His love of trains did not start with his time in the military but when he was young and watched his grandfather working his steam thrashing machine. He owned his rail truck, called the Bread Box, which he would ride from Venedocia to the Indiana Line. Throughout his life he road rails all over the country.

Pork also worked for Sonoco Fiber Drum, formerly known as Continental Can, in Van Wert until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the Venedocia Town Council, Van Wert American Legion Post 178, and life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He attended Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia. Pork served as a Sheriff Auxiliary in Van Wert County. He enjoyed operating his CB radio with his handle, “Casey Jones”. Loyalty and love for his family were what was most important to Pork.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Salem Presbyterian Church, Venedocia. Burial will follow in Venedocia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Salem Presbyterian Church.

Preferred memorials: Salem Presbyterian Church or Fisher House in Dayton.