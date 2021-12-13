Lancers host Lincolnview Invitational

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert finished second, Crestview sixth and Lincolnview ninth out of 12 teams at the Lincolnview Invitational, which was won by Spencerville on Saturday.

Van Wert’s Ashton Baer won the 138 pound weight class by defeating Crestview’s Levi Grace 5-2 in the finals. Kaedyn Swander (106) finished as the runner-up in the 106 pound weight class and Renson Spear was second at 120. Dolan Haynes (165) and Caleb Bledsoe (190) finished third, while Xavier Leal (126), Keaton Sudduth (144), Morgein Bigham (190) and Turner Witten (285) each finished fourth. Drew Deitemeyer (215) placed sixth.

In addition to Grace, Crestview’s Trevon Barton (215) finished second, Jackson Marks (120) finished fourth, Rex Gerardot (126) and Zayden Martin (144) placed fifth and Jayden Renner (132) sixth.

Tyler Ulery was Lincolnview’s highest finisher, placing second at 285. Cody Ricker placed third at 120 and Dylan Bowyer finished third at 175. Dylan Hensley placed fifth at 144.