ODH: Omicron variant detected in Ohio

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Health has reported that the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in Ohio following genomic sequencing by The Ohio State University Laboratory.

“We have known that it would only be a matter of time until a case of Omicron was detected in Ohio,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said. “The CDC believes that this variant has likely been circulating in the U.S. since November. This variant’s arrival and the continued impact of the Delta variant underscore the importance of our best prevention tool, which is choosing to be vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines, coupled with prevention measures, provide the greatest protection from severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death.

The two Omicron cases were detected in adult males in central Ohio, and both tested positive on a PCR test on December 7. Both cases had received their initial COVID-19 vaccine series more than six months ago, but neither had yet obtained a booster. Both patients are currently experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized. Neither had a history of international travel.

“While we will continue to learn more about Omicron in the days to come, early reports from South Africa suggest Omicron may be more contagious and more likely to reinfect people,” Vanderhoff said. “Naturally, there has been concern regarding whether vaccines would remain protective. The results of the early research regarding vaccines are encouraging, reinforcing the benefits of primary vaccination and timely boosters.”

Although more information is being gathered, to protect patient privacy, exact age and county of residence are not being released at this time. Public health officials have already contacted the individuals are in the process of appropriate case investigation and contact tracing.

The Ohio Department of Health updates information on the proportion of variants in Ohio each Monday on the COVID-19 Variants in Ohio dashboard. Data on this dashboard lags by two weeks, and when updated on Monday, December 13, the most recent two-week period reflected will be for the period ending November 27, and will not include the two Omicron cases referenced above.