Survey shows gas prices continue to fall

VW independent staff and submitted information

Ohio gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.09 per game as of Monday, December 13, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Gas prices in Ohio are 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.10 a gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.68 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.89 a gallon, a difference of $1.21 per gallon. As of early Monday morning, gas prices in Van Wert ranged from $2.95 to $3.09 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon today. The national average is down nine cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

December 13, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

December 13, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

December 13, 2018: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

December 13, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 13, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

December 13, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 13, 2014: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 13, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 13, 2012: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

December 13, 2011: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

“With the price of crude oil remaining some $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we have continued to see gas prices decline in nearly every city coast to coast, a trend that will likely continue into yet another week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country. While we’ve seen some anecdotal reports about the new variant, vaccine producers have yet to definitively state if current vaccines will still bring adequate protection against omicron- something that might be critical to limit severity and to avoid new shutdowns.”

“With OPEC members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising. In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may limit oil’s recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year.”