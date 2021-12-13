Wayne Trace races by Lincolnview 81-40

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Wayne Trace blistered the nets with a 61 percent shooting percentage, allowing the Raiders to defeat Lincolnview 81-40 on Saturday.

The Raiders connected on 29-of-45 (64 percent) two point shots and 6-of-12 three point attempts. In addition, Wayne Trace had three players in double figures.

Lincolnview’s Garett Richardson looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Wayne Trace’s Cameron Sinn. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The tone was set early as Wayne Trace (5-0) raced out to a 25-13 first quarter lead, with 6-2 sophomore Kyle Stoller scoring nine of his game high 21 points in the period and Cameron Sinn adding a pair of treys. Lincolnview’s Avery Slusher and Garrett Richardson each had a three-point bucket in the opening stanza.

Brooks Laukhuf took over in the second quarter, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the period, while Stoller, Hudson Myers and Trevor Sinn each converted a pair of baskets to extend Wayne Trace’s lead to 52-21.

Each team scored 15 in the third quarter, with Lincolnview’s Landon Price draining a pair of treys and Daegan Hatfield adding two baskets. Stoller poured in six points and Cameron Graham scored five of his nine points, giving Wayne Trace a 67-36 lead at the end of three quarters.

Slusher, Price and Hatfield each scored nine points for Lincolnview, while Richardson had six. As a team, the Lancers were 14-of-42 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the foul line with 20 rebounds and 17 turnovers.

Lincolnview (1-2) will host Ottoville on Friday and Fort Jennings on Saturday, while Wayne Trace will host Hicksville on Friday and travel to Van Wert on Saturday (4 p.m. JV start).

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 13 8 15 5 – 41

Wayne Trace 25 27 15 13 – 80

Lincolnview: Avery Slusher 3-2-9; Garrett Richardson 2-0-6; Elijah Peterson 0-1-1; Carson Fox 1-0-3; Landon Price 3-3-9; Daegan Hatfield 4-1-9; Cole Binkley 1-0-2; Ethan Crow 1-0-2

Wayne Trace: Hudson Myers 5-0-10; Trevor Sinn 3-0-7; Brooks Laukuf 8-1-18; Tyler Davis 3-0-7; Cameron Graham 3-3-9; Kyle Stoller 10-0-21; Dylan Hildebrand 1-0-2

JV: Lincolnview 44-41