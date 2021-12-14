2022 Peony queen candidates announced

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Peony Festival’s Peony Pageant Committee has announced the candidates for the Queen Jubilee XLVII Pageant.

The first round of competition was done completely within and by the schools, following the criteria presented to them by the Peony Pageant Committee.

Those 7 young ladies who will compete for the crown are:

Crestview’s Grace Jewel, daughter of Dave and Liz Jewel.

Lincolnview’s Zadria King, daughter of Amy King.

Ottoville’s Kiersten Kemper, daughter of Terry & Kelly Kemper.

Paulding’s Audrey Giesige, daughter of Cory & Stephanie Giesige.

Van Wert’s Kayla Krites, daughter of Matthew & Judy Krites.

Vantage’s Adeline Collins, daughter of Tiffany Collins.

Wayne Trace’s Jazmin Fauver, daughter of Casey Helms and granddaughter of Cindy Schlosser.

The next step the Meet the Candidates event in January, where the contestants and their parents will get to meet the other candidates and the Pageant Committee.

The 2022 Peony Pageant will be held Friday, April 1.