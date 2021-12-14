Bonnie L. Coburn

Bonnie L. Coburn, 64, of Van Wert, passed away December 12, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born May 13, 1957, to Charles and RaeDean (Tyler) Benner, who both preceded her in death. She was married to the love of her life and best friend, James “Paul” Coburn, for over 23 years.

Bonnie was a graduate of Van Wert High School and retired, after 30 years, from Eaton Corporation. Bonnie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Black Swamp Cruiser Club Chapter 6. She loved riding motorcycles, cooking, camping, and shopping. She also loved supporting her children and grandchildren and could be found cheering them on at all of their sporting events.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, James “Paul” Coburn of Van Wert; two sons, Justin (Amanda Wood) Rager of Van Wert and Colby Rager of Nashville, Tennessee; three stepdaughters, Michelle (Travis) Finkhausen of Van Wert, Amy (Michael) Reardon of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, and Torrie Coburn of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Dylan, Luke, Sean, Kate, Nathan, Josh, and Donnie, and three siblings, Douglas (Robbin) Benner of Van Wert, Chris (Tom) Stutz of Venedocia, and Deborah Benner of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving foster parents, Jess and Donna Firestone, and four siblings, David Benner, Philip Benner, Susan Baucom, and Elaine Pollock.

A celebration of life will take place from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. A private graveside service will take place at a time and date that is to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memoriasl: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.