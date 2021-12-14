Crestview Bd. learns of Westwood agreement

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — An agreement is in place between Crestview Local Schools and Westwood Behavioral Health in Van Wert for mental health services.

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf explains the agreement with Westwood Behavioral Services. VW independent file photo

The agreement was one of several items on Monday’s Crestview Board of Education agenda.

“What led to us entering into an agreement with Westwood was the fact that we did lose our school social worker,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said. “She went into private practice so we needed to replace her because that component of our wraparound services is a real need for our school district as it is for all of the districts in our area. We have all embraced mental health services for our students.”

“Through conversations with Westwood we’ve been able to secure a case manager who’s going to be in our district every day, available to students and teachers to help with the mental health piece and then we also have the ability to for therapy services on an as-needed basis,” Mollenkopf added.

The board heard a brief presentation on the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) initiative with Early Childhood Center staff members Casey Dowler, Lindsay Breese, Halle Beougher, Sydney Bowen, Sara Pugh, Brooke Staley, Hayley Walker and Darby Schwieterman.

Board members shared information from the Ohio School Boards Capital Conference, which was held last month in Columbus.

Several routine financial items were given approval and just one personnel item was on the agenda – the board accepted the resignation of custodian Linda Wells.

Board members appointed John Auld to serve as President Pro-Tem for the 2022 organizational meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, followed by the regular monthly meeting.