Deanna R. Speelman

Deanna R. Speelman, 78, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Homestead at Towne Center, Van Wert.

She was born on May 1, 1943, in Van Wert the daughter of Eugene and Annette J. (Guinn) Fry, who both preceded her in death. On April 21, 1961, she married Justus O. “Joe” Speelman April 21, 1961, and he preceded her in death December 19, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Kandy K. (Hugh) Saunier and Angela A. Williams of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Ericka (Kory) Heppeard, Phillip Saunier, Matthew Saunier, Tyler McNall and Brandon McNall; five great- grandchildren, Eliza, Easton Heppeard, Hayden, Cian and Theodore Saunier.

Deanna was a 1961 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and attended the Apostolic Church in Van Wert. She was an accomplished toll painter and refinished antiques. She was active with the Fine Arts Building at the Van Wert County Fair for some 50 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, December 19, at the funeral home.

