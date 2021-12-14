H. Franklin VanHorn

H. Franklin VanHorn, 92, of Columbus, formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 8:02 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Grant Medical Center.

He was born on July 20, 1929, in American Township, to Herbert and Candace (Desenberg) Van Horn, who both preceded him in death.

H. Franklin VanHorn

On September 10, 1950, he married the love of his life, S. Lorene Brentlinger, September 10, 1950, and together they shared 57 years of marriage.

A 1947 graduate of Elida High School, Frank was proud to have played on the football team that went undefeated for two years, giving up zero points during one of those seasons. After high school, Frank earned a business degree from Bowling Green State University and worked as a marketing supervisor at Standard Oil of Ohio. He retired in 1985.

Frank was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and of the Quarter Century Club of SOHIO. He was also a former member and board member of the Van Wert YMCA and former member of Willow Bend Country Club.

Frank was an avid boater and water skier and enjoyed gardening. He and Lorene loved to travel and had visited all 50 states and several European countries.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Keith (Jill) VanHorn of Archbold, Denise (Brad) Hoghe of Gahanna, and Brent (Jan) VanHorn of Pickerington; a brother, Dick (Jo) VanHorn of Findlay; six grandchildren, Adam VanHorn, Brent VanHorn, Adrienne (Vince) Boswell, Amy Hoghe, Joel (Leslie) VanHorn, Drue (Becky) VanHorn, and five great-grandchildren: Philip and Joshua Boswell, Irelyn, Killian and Rowan VanHorn.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene VanHorn and an infant sister, Ida.

Frank will be laid to rest next to his wife in Woodland Cemetery after a private family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church organ fund.

To share in Herbert Franklin’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.