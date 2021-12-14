Lady Knights win again, improve to 7-0

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Laci McCoy scored 22 points, Cali Gregory added 18 and Crestview overwhelmed Fort Jennings 63-21 on Monday night.

The Lady Knights are now 7-0 on the season.

Crestview put the game away early, leading 20-5 after one quarter then extending the lead to 41-10 at halftime and 59-17 at the end of three quarters.

The Lady Knights enjoyed a 28-14 rebounding advantage, including 18 offensive rebounds and Crestview forced 30 Fort Jennings turnovers.

As a team, Crestview outshot the Musketeers 47-31 percent.

Crestview will host Columbus Grove on Thursday.