Law Enforcement 12/14/2021

Van Wert Police

December 12, 7:15 p.m. — Mark Corya, 56, of Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence, after an incident in the 100 block of North Harrison Street

December 12, 6:03 p.m. — Zachary Smith, 23, of Van Wert, was arrested in the 500 block of East Main St. on a warrant for probation violation and aggravated menacing.

December 11, 9:29 p.m. — James A.L. Vibbert and Jessica Freitag, both of Van Wert, were arrested for obstructing official business during warrant arrest in the 500 block of North Race Street.

December 8, 4:13 p.m. — Mariah Thomas, 21, of Ada, was arrested in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street on a warrant out of Hardin County Municipal Court.

December 7, 9:51 a.m. — Kevin O. Davies Jr., 32, of Van Wert, was arrested in the 200 block of West Fourth Street on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Municipal

December 6, 2:30 p.m. — Judy Rae Boys, 44, of Van Wert, was arrested in the 100 block of Bell Avenue on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court and on charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.