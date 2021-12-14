Random Thoughts: basketball and football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Van Wert’s girls and boys basketball teams, the Chicago Bears, Ryan Day, Urban Meyer and bowl games.

Nice win

Van Wert’s girls basketball win at Coldwater on Saturday was a quality win for the program.

Here’s hoping it proves to be a stepping stone for more success this season.

No place like home

It’ll be nice for the Van Wert Cougars to finally play a home game. After the season was delayed by a week, the Cougars played their first four games on the road. Now, Van Wert is home for five straight and seven of the next eight games. The only road game will be January 7 at Wapakoneta.

Chicago Bears

I’m not a Chicago Bears fan but I don’t have anything against the team either, unless they’re playing the Cleveland Browns.

However – a note to Chicago’s front office: please upgrade the offensive line before someone truly gets injured. That should be priority No. 1, regardless of who is coaching the team next season.

Ryan Day

I’m not buying the Ryan Day to Chicago rumors.

For a number of reasons those rumors don’t make sense and I’ll be absolutely shocked if they come true. Might he coach in the NFL someday? It’s quite possible but it won’t be with the Chicago Bears next season.

Urban Meyer

As predicted by many, things are not going well for Urban Meyer in Jacksonville and things won’t end well.

It’ll be a surprise if he’s back for a second season and if he is, odds are he won’t make it through the season. It wasn’t a good match to begin with. He’s a great college coach with no pro experience and even worse, he took the reigns of one of the worst franchises in the NFL.

It was and is a recipe for disaster.

Bowl games

The first of 42 bowl games will kick off this Friday with the Bahamas Bowl, featuring Toledo and Middle Tennessee.

Are there two many bowl games? Yes. Will I watch at least a little bit or all of them? Yes, I’m sure going to try, and I know I’m not alone.

Wait a minute

Can someone explain to me how Toledo (third, MAC West) gets to go to the Bahamas Bowl while Kent St., fresh off an appearance in the MAC championship game, winds up in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho?

This is not to disparage Boise. I’m sure it’s a very nice city but it’s climate is the complete opposite of the Bahamas.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.