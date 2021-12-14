Royce D. Williams

Royce D. Williams, 78, of Rockford, passed away at 6:43 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on August 30, 1943, in Van Wert County to James S. and Frances (Caywood) Williams, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Barbara Shaffer June 30, 1968, at Olive Branch Church of God.

Family survivors include his wife, Barbara; three children, Dawn (Cayle) Agler of Van Wert, Chris (Missy) Williams of Grover Hill, and Kimberly (Tony) Johnson of Rockford; seven grandchildren, Caylan (Matt) Myers, Carissa (Eli) Shaw, Katie Agler, Kassidy Agler, Taylor Williams, Logan Wiliams and Arin Williams; two brothers, Wayne (Betty) Williams of Van Wert and Elvin (Cathy) Williams of Rockford; a sister, Janet Winkler of Wapakoneta, and in-laws, Bonnie Shaffer, Bruce (Brenda) Shaffer, Betty Daniels and Beverly Thorpe.

In addition to his parents, Royce was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Sam Myers; one brother, Robert Williams; two nieces; two nephews; two brothers-in-law, Bud Daniels and Phil Thorpe; and a sister-in-law, Kay Shaffer.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and served in the U.S. Army for two years. He worked at the Ohio City elevator following graduation. After his tour in the Army, he worked at Continental Can Company, New Idea, and Federal Mogul (National Seal) where he retired in 2009 after nearly 40 years of service. He also farmed with his dad until his father’s death and helped with the dairy cows until his dad retired from milking.

Royce attended Olive Branch Church of God all his life and became a member in 1955. He served the Lord faithfully all his life. Offices held within the church include chorister, Sunday School teacher, deacon, trustee and elder. He was a two time cancer survivor.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 18, at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery in Union Township where military rites will be conducted. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Olive Branch Church of God.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.