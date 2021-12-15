Alice Kuhlman

Alice ” Allie” Kuhlman, 85, passed away under hospice care Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Allie lived her life by these few words, “As God’s very own daughter in Christ Jesus, you bloom in God’s garden.”

She was born May 4, 1936 in Wapakoneta, to Ben and Viola (Bishop) Doseck, who both preceded her in death. She married Calvin Jacobs in 1955 with whom she had a daughter, Geneura Callie Jacobs. In 1986, she married William H. Kuhlman, who survives in Van Wert.

In addition to her husband and daughter, she is survived by one grandchild, Stacia Stripe Burgoon; three great-grandsons, Kaid, Evan, and Lucas Burgoon of Van Wert; a sister; Carolyn Brown of Bluffton, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Edward (Maxine) Doseck and Harold (Lura) Doseck.

Allie was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and VFW National Home for Children. She was a former member of Women of the Moose for 23 years. She served on the board of the Council on Aging and served twice as their president. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Van Wert.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Van Wert. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Van Wert, Van Wert Council on Aging, or Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.