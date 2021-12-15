Crestview contest winners…

Four talented winners of the “Drug Free Looks Like Me” calendar contest are from Crestview Elementary. Each year the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office sponsors a calendar contest for each of the county’s elementary school grades 1-4. Shown left to right are contest winners Lizzie Eding, Nolan Perkins, Mila Lichtensteiger, and Sophia Gardmer, Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva J. Yarger, and Crestview Resource Officer John Gabriel. Photo submitted