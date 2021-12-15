Second half surge leads to a Knight ‘W’

Van Wert independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — A six point halftime lead quickly snowballed into a double digit advantage for Crestview and the Knights went on to defeat Fort Jennings 63-38 on Tuesday.

Crestview improved to 4-1 with the victory while the Musketeers dropped to 1-5.

The Knights led 29-23 to start the third quarter, but Mitch Temple, Carson Hunter and Nathan Lichtle each scored four points in the quarter, helping Crestview outscore the hosts 17-5 in the period.

The fourth quarter saw Lichtle add a pair of treys while Temple added five more points. Lichtle scored a game high 25 points, including five three-pointers, while Temple recorded 20 points, including eight in the first quarter. The game was tied 13-13 after the opening period.

Crestview was 25-of-58 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the free throw line, while Fort Jennings was 15-of-47 from the floor and 5-of-10 from the free throw line. The Knights had just eight turnovers, compared to 18 by Fort Jennings. The Musketeers had a slight rebounding advantage, 27-25.

Jarron Swick led Fort Jennings with 10 points.

The Musketeers will play at Lincolnview on Saturday and the Knights will travel to Columbus Grove the same night.