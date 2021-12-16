Elizabeth Ann Engstrand

Elizabeth Ann Engstrand, 62, of Peru, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on March 1, 1959, in Van Wert to Gaylord Lynn Taylor and Betty (Jenkins) Lewis of Van Wert.

She was engaged to be wed to Jimmy Blumke of Peru, Indiana.

Other family survivors are her sons, Andrew (Kelly) Miller of North Manchester, Indiana, Jason (Kendra) Miller of Auburn, Indiana and Jesse Hutcherson of Silver Lake, Indiana; one daughter, Kari Lynn Miller of Peru; brothers, David L. Taylor of Van Wert and Ray McCollum of Ohio City; sisters, Jenni (Eric) Profit of Van Wert, Angie (Mark) Grothouse of Delphos, and Wanda Moreo of Celina; ten grandchildren, Nick Miller, Jenna Miller, Emma Miller, Brady Miller, Lane Miller, Trenton Fuller, Cameron Fuller, Emma Blumke, Chase Miller and Ayson Miller.

She was a strong, loving, warm hearted selfless beacon of light. She loved with all her heart and gave everything of herself to help others. She had an infectious laugh and always had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her “Daddy” Gaylord Lynn Taylor; stepfather Richard Lewis; Phil and Siggy McCollum and Dolores (John) Moreo.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Laura Clark of Wesley United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.