L’view school board hears CRT concern

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Critical Race Theory (CRT) was a brief topic of discussion during Wednesday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Board of Education.

Melissa Zielke expressed concern about an alleged online pledge made by a junior high teacher to teach CRT to students, regardless of the district’s policy.

Director Chad Kraner talks about the recent school play “The Imaginary Invalid.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Zielke’s husband, board member Mark Zielke, said the board will discuss the matter with the administration about that and a student wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” sweatshirt to school and being told to change. Superintendent Jeff Snyder added he’s looking into the CRT matter.

Approximately 20 people were in attendance but only two others spoke. Dan Miller and Kirsten Barnhart expressed support for the teacher.

“I wanted to say that the disparaging statements written about her (the teacher) online were pretty awful and if you disagree with the policy of the board has, come to a board meeting,” Miller said. “Ask your husband to change the policy…you’re a board member, you can literally write the new policy if you don’t agree with it.”

“There’s no evidence that the school was teaching that right now anyway, people were mad about nothing,” Barnhart said.

During his report to the board, Snyder talked about the new policy of free student admission to home athletic events, with an emphasis on boys basketball. He said a card will be sent home with kindergarten through sixth grade students to get them into basketball games. He also said he’d like to see a parent accompany those students to games. Junior high and high school students already have cards or can use an app to get free admission.

Snyder also said renewals of community center key fobs will be done over the holiday break and a date in January that will be announced later.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the district has just one remaining bond payment on the elementary school and he said state auditors will be coming for a routine two-year audit, covering 2020 and 2021.

The board heard from Chad Kraner, who directed the recent production of “The Imaginary Invalid” and several cast members, who explained their roles in the play. Kraner noted practices were held at the Marsh Foundation and the play itself was performed at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. He also said auditions will begin soon for the spring musical, with more information to be announced later.

Board members also heard a brief presentation from volleyball coach JaNahn Evans and members of the three-time Northwest Conference champions.

In personnel matters, Deborah Long was hired as a latchkey assistant and the board accepted the resignation of co-boys track coach Greg Byrum. Matt Langdon, Ben Cowan and Dylan Donnelly were approved as unpaid volunteer coaches for the Lincolnview Indoor Track Club.

Two overnight travel requests were approved by the board – retroactive approval for December 3-4 for FFA teacher Jordan Dues and selected students to the FFA Food Science Career Development Event in Columbus, and one for the girls bowling team and coach Neil Korte to a tournament in Centerville January 21-22.

Memberships to the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and Willow Bend were given approval by board members.

The board accepted a $400 donation from St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and a $180 donation from Middle Point United Methodist Church. Both donations were earmarked for the needy student fund.

The annual organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, followed by the regular monthly meeting in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.